Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Top the Table With 2 Wins

ICC World Cup 2023 updated Points Table: South Africa tops the table with 2 wins after Australia vs. South Africa

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Top the Table With 2 Wins
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has come to an interesting twist with the rankings of the team changing every day after the matches. In the last two days, there have been only two matches and India moved to the second position after defeating Afghanistan by 8 wickets. In today's match between South Africa and Australia, South Africa won the match by 134 runs and had a run rate of +2.360.

Have a look at today's Cricket World Cup points table after the South Africa vs. Australia match.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Today After Australia vs. South Africa

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1South Africa2202.364
2New Zealand2201.9584
3India2201.54
4Pakistan2200.9274
5England2110.5532
6Bangladesh211-0.6532
7Sri Lanka202-1.1610
8Netherlands202-1.80
9Australia202-1.8460
10Afghanistan202-1.9070
