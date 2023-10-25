ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Tops the Chart, Australia at Spot 4

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia retains spot 4 after beating Netherlands today.

Saima Andrabi
Published
World Cup
1 min read
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Tops the Chart, Australia at Spot 4
Australia and Netherlands played the ICC World Cup match on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table, Australia is at position 4 with 6 points and a run rate of +1.142. Netherlands has moved from position 7 to 10 , and has 2 points and a run rate of -1.902 in the standings table.

Talking about the overall World Cup points table 2023, India is at spot 1 with 10 points and a run rate of +1.353. South Africa is at spot 2, and New Zealand is at spot 3, and both the teams have 8 points.

Let us check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after Australia vs Netherlands match today.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updated Points Table

Here is the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after Australia vs Netherlands match today on 25 October 2023.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultTiedNet Run Rates (NRR)Points
1India550001.35310
2South Africa541002.378
3New Zealand541001.4818
4 Australia532001.1426
5 Pakistan52300-0.44
6Afghanistan52300-0.9694
7 Sri Lanka41300-1.0482
8 England41300-1.2482
9 Bangladesh51400-1.2532
10 Netherlands51400-1.9022
