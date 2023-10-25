Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Tops the Chart, Australia at Spot 4

Australia and Netherlands played the ICC World Cup match on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table, Australia is at position 4 with 6 points and a run rate of +1.142. Netherlands has moved from position 7 to 10 , and has 2 points and a run rate of -1.902 in the standings table.

Talking about the overall World Cup points table 2023, India is at spot 1 with 10 points and a run rate of +1.353. South Africa is at spot 2, and New Zealand is at spot 3, and both the teams have 8 points.

Let us check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after Australia vs Netherlands match today.