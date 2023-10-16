Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia At 8th Rank After AUS vs. SL

Australia locked horns with Sri Lanka on Monday, 16 October 2023 in the 14th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow at Ekana International Stadium. The two teams had lost their two opening matches of the tournament and were desperately looking forward to winning in order to reach the semi-finals but Australia won today's match by 5 wickets and moved up to the 8th position. Check the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here.