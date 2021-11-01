After 2 Defeats, Can India Still Qualify For The 2021 World Cup Semi-Final?

India, after their defeats matches so far, now are currently placed fifth in Group 2, behind Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Namibia.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played three matches each and while Babar Azam's side is unbeaten and top the group, Afghanistan have won two of their matches–against Scotland and Namibia–and are currently ranked second. Afghanistan also have a strong net run rate of +3.097 courtesy their 130-run victory over Scotland in their opening fixture.

Both New Zealand and Namibia though have played as many matches as India with both having won one and lost one game each and that is where India find themselves in trouble, having lost their two outings so far.

They next face Afghanistan on Wednesday, 3 November and then Scotland on Friday, 5 November followed by their final group stage fixture against Namibia on Monday, 8 November.

Considering India now go onto win all three matches, their fate fully depends on one of the associate teams pulling off an upset against New Zealand.