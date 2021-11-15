Called Up Coach Langer To Say I Want Warner In The Team: Aaron Finch

"No. 3 was a really important one in the West Indies. We felt as though he's (Marsh) someone who could play -- he obviously plays fast bowling very well. Growing up in the WACA, he's very, very dominant off the back foot. He's someone who loves the contest, loves the challenge. And we just backed him from the start. We committed to him batting No. 3 for a long time. He knew that, and that was -- that's all you need sometimes. You need a little bit of backing and you need some confidence from everybody else.

"And I think it was the first ball he faced in the practice game, the first practice game against New Zealand where he hit for six, also. That just shows the confidence that he has, the confidence we have in each other. It was brilliant," added Finch.