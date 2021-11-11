2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Rizwan & Malik Cleared to Play Australia S/F

According to the Espncricinfo report, both Pakistan batters woke up on Wednesday morning with what a team official described as "light flu and low fever", and were advised to stay back in the hotel and remain under observation. The rest of the squad members and support staff went ahead with their training sessions at the ICC Academy premises.



There was no Covid-19 scare in the team at any point and it is understood that the team management had expected Rizwan and Malik to be available for the game. Despite that, medical professionals travelling with the team continued to assess them at regular intervals through Wednesday and Thursday.



Both Rizwan and Malik have been a crucial part of the Pakistan batting unit in the tournament so far. Especially attacking opener Rizwan is in the form of his life and has scored 214 runs in five games in the ongoing World Cup.