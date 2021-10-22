Babar, Rizwan & Other Pakistan Players to Watch Out For in T20 WC Clash vs India

Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 24 October. They have assembled an excellent squad this time with the perfect blend of youth and experience, and that makes them quite an exciting team to watch in this tournament.

Pakistan have one T20 World Cup title to their name in the six editions so far and even that came way back in 2009, so they will be eager to get their hands on their second T20 World Cup title now in order to end the drought that has lasted for 12 years.

While all the team members will need to contribute in order to make this possible, there are certain players who are going to play a key role in determining Pakistan’s chances of success in this tournament. Here, we shall take a look at those players.