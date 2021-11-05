T20 World Cup: Birthday Boy Virat Kohli Finally Wins a Toss, Elects to Bowl

India's penultimate Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup is now underway and birthday boy Virat Kohli has finally won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This is the first toss so far in this tournament that Virat has won and with dew becoming a factor in the second innings, India being made to bat first in all matches so far has been detrimental to their performance.

The Indian team has made one change for the game, bringing in Varun C who has recovered from his niggle and left out Shardul Thakur.