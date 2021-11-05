T20 World Cup: Birthday Boy Virat Kohli Finally Wins a Toss, Elects to Bowl
India need another big win to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-final.
India's penultimate Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup is now underway and birthday boy Virat Kohli has finally won the toss and elected to bowl first.
This is the first toss so far in this tournament that Virat has won and with dew becoming a factor in the second innings, India being made to bat first in all matches so far has been detrimental to their performance.
The Indian team has made one change for the game, bringing in Varun C who has recovered from his niggle and left out Shardul Thakur.
India can't afford to lose any of its remaining matches in the T20 World Cup and have to be at their best against both Scotland and Namibia. India's chances not only depend on their result in these two matches but also the clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand on 7 November.
India, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner, are currently fourth in the group with two points from three games, They are tied with Namibia at two points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.073, behind Pakistan (8 points) at the top and then New Zealand and Afghanistan.
Kohli's team needs to win both their matches handsomely and also hope that Afghanistan beat New Zealand by the barest of margins so they can catch up on NRR. Any loss would end India's qualification hopes, and if New Zealand win their remaining games then there is nothing India can do.
