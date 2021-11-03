India vs Afghanistan T20 WC LIVE: Rohit & KL Get India Past 50 in 5 Overs
India need to beat Afghanistan by a big margin to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.
DRS Appeal by Afghanistan
Hamid Hassan manages to stop the run flow, conceding 1 run in the sixth over. There's also a DRS LBW appeal by the Afghans against Rohit Sharma but the TV replays reflect that the on-field umpire's not out decision was the correct one and Rohit bats on.
India 53/0 after 6 overs
India Cross 50
Naveen-ul-Haq returns in the fifth over after conceding 7 runs in the third over but this time, Rohit Sharma hits a few big ones and that's 17 runs off the over.
India go past the 50-run mark in the fifth over. 52/0.
Sharafuddin Goes For 16
Sharafuddin bowls his first over of the tournament, coming in as a replacement for the retired Asghar Afghan but the bowler doesn't have the most ideal of welcomes.
Rohit hits him for a four and a six before KL Rahul finishes the over with another boundary, over mid-on and that's 16 runs from the over.
India 23/0 after 2 overs
Regular Openers Return
Lots of talk around Rohit Sharma's batting slot in the last match with the regular opener being made to bat at one down so Ishan Kishan could open with KL Rahul. However, it's business as usual now with Rohit opening with KL.
The two face Afghan skipper Mohammed Nabi in the first over as India end it at 7/0.
Playing XIs
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan and Naveen Ul Haq
