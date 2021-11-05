T20 World Cup: Shami & Jadeja Pick 3/15, Rahul Scores Fifty as India bt Scotland

KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) went on a rampage in powerplay as India chased down the target with 81 balls to spare.

As expected, Virat's team came out with all guns blazing for the chase with Rohit Sharma starting with a slice over point. In the next over, KL Rahul cracked three boundaries through leg-side off Bradley Wheal. Rahul, in the mood, to finish things quickly, slammed back-to-back boundaries off Alasdair Evans followed by Sharma creaming a loft over extra cover.

Sharma welcomed Safyaan Sharif with a mighty six over deep mid-wicket. He went to collect two more fours to take India past the half-century mark in just 23 balls, the fastest team fifty of the tournament. Wheal came in for more thrashing from Rahul, taken apart for two boundaries. Sharma also pulled Wheal for four but the pacer had the last laugh, trapping him plumb lbw with a searing yorker.

Rahul blasted a four and six off Watt before taking a single to reach his half-century in just 18 balls. In an attempt to finish off things in style, Rahul holed out to long-on off the final ball of the power-play. Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase immediately after power-play with a six down the ground to seal India's second win of the tournament.