T20 WC 1st Semi-Final: England Take on New Zealand in ODI WC Final Repeat

On the other hand, New Zealand registered four consecutive wins after losing to Pakistan in the opening match of their campaign.

The Black Caps' batters haven't been dominating but they have made an impact by controlling the innings nicely. Opener Martin Guptill, who has been their leading run-getter will be crucial at the top along with his partner Daryl Mitchellm, who is also in decent form.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson will be the key players in the middle while James Neesham will look to finish the innings for Kiwis.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have been one of the best bowling units in the tournament. The duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been outstanding with their line and lengths in powerplay and death overs. Adam Milne, who has come as Lockie Ferguson's replacement has also made a difference with his pace.

Both the spinners, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have taken wickets in the middle overs which has not allowed the opposition to break free.

The Black Caps will also have the 2019 ODI World Cup final heartbreak in their minds when they were denied a title on the boundary countback rule. Since then, the Kiwis have won the World Test Championship title, which makes this a clash between bona fide champions.