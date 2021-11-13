2021 T20 World Cup: Clinical New Zealand Face Australia; Both Eye Maiden Crown

The Black Caps, current winners of the World Test Championship, will be eyeing to clinch a white-ball trophy. Since the early blip against Pakistan, they have been formidable as a unit with different players stepping up to do the job in different matches. Mitchell, who became an unlikely hero in the semi-final, has been the top-run scorer for New Zealand, scoring 197 runs at an average of 39.40. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult has been spearheading the bowling attack, clinching 11 wickets at an economy rate of only 6.5 while Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi have impressed as well.



The only point of a dilemma for them will be to include either Tim Seifert or Mark Chapman in place of an injured Devon Conway. Conway, who scored 46 in the semi-final, has been ruled out of the final as well as the subsequent India tour after injuring his hand while punching his bat in anger after dismissal. Though Seifert looks like the most obvious choice for Conway's replacement, Chapman being a left-handed batter could become a better fit with Glenn Phillips asked to take up wicket-keeping duties.



With toss and dew proving to be decisive factors in deciding the outcome in Dubai, expect a batting-heavy Australia and bowling-heavy New Zealand to battle the uncontrollable while trying to control the controllable in their quest for the coveted trophy.