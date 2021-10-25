Babar Azam – The Captain Pakistan Needed

It started with that beautiful in-swinger from Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rohit Sharma, and ended with an unbeaten opening partnership between Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and the man many in that country believe should actually be the leader, Mohammad Rizwan.

It had been 29 years in the making, a period that encompassed the hurt of more than a couple of generations of Pakistan cricketers, and came at a time when very few expected this bunch of ill-prepared players to put it across perhaps the most in-form team of the moment.

It wasn’t as if Pakistan hadn’t had their chances to end this streak, which before yesterday, read 12-0 in favour of India at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup events. In 2007, everyone recalls Misbah-ul-Haq’s brain-fade against Joginder Sharma in the final, but even before that, in the preliminary stages, he and Yasir Arafat, needing 39 to win, put on 38 together, and couldn’t score the winning run off the last two balls to send the game into that famous bowl-out, which India eventually won.