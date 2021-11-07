T20 World Cup: Zadran's 73 Takes Afghanistan to 124/8 Against New Zealand

Riding on a fighting fifty by Najibullah Zadran (73 off 48), Afghanistan posted a respectable 124/8 against New Zealand in their Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, on Sunday.

While Zadran was the lone warrior for Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib (15) and Mohammad Nabi (14) also chipped in with cameos while Trent Boult 3-17 and Tim Southee 2-24 were the main wicket-takers for the Black Caps.

The result if the match is important to India because if New Zealand lose the game, India qualify for the semi-final. A Kiwi victory would mean India are knocked out even before their final Group 2 match against Nigeria on Monday.