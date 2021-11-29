Why Are Bowlers Rarely Made Captains? The History of Classism in Cricket

Following a sexting scandal and a teary resignation by Tim Paine – Australia’s latest disgraced Test captain – Cricket Australia appointed Pat Cummins as its new Test Captain ahead of the upcoming Ashes series. The appointment makes Cummins the only frontline fast bowler to captain Australia in Tests full-time in 144 years, barring a single Test captained by Ray Lindwall against India in 1956.

Even this appointment has been made in circumstances where Australia's cricket team is desperately seeking to repair its abysmal image after Steve Smith and David Warner – both obvious choices for Paine’s replacement –disqualified themselves from contention for the post after the 'Sandpapergate' scandal , leaving the selectors with a few options.