India's Paralympic Stars- Shattering Myth, Prejudice and Perception

The athletes, they bleed inspiration and rain medals. Our Paralympians are human beings that translate limitation into challenge, soaring on the strength of their imagination. And through their acts of courage, perspiration and perseverance, they challenge our ideas of life and its possibilities.

India sent 57 women and men of substance sailing to the Paralympics, chasing impossible dreams. Some of them delivered a rich haul on Monday. Even as the country was celebrating the underdog act of Bhavina Patel, who upended fancied rivals to extract Silver from the cauldron of the Games, her fellow champions produced an epic Olympic day, minting five more glorious medals.