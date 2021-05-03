Seema’s Journey From a Jharkhand Village to a Harvard Scholarship

It was 2012 and a young Seema Kumari was out walking in her village with her uncle, cutting grass for cows, when she saw a group of girls laughing, running around and playing football. Doing things young girls her age should be doing.

The very next day, she asked her cousin to help her join the YUWA academy and 11 years later, with the help of that very academy, Seema is set to become the first member of her family to go to college.