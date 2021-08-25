Watch: James Anderson Gets the Better of Virat Kohli in Headingley

Kohli is not having a good run of form with the bat on England’s tour and in his last three innings, he has scored 20, 42, and 0.

And today, with Anderson in sublime form, he was dismissed by a perfect outswinger for 7 off 17. Kohli went for the cover drive and edged it straight to the keeper.

This is the second time in the series that Anderson has got the better of Virat and, with today’s dismissal, the total tally moves to seven.

In the first Test, Anderson ended his seven-year wait to get the wicket of Kohli, and with today’s moment, the rivalry between them is getting fierce.

Kohli meanwhile has now gone 50 consecutive international innings without a hundred.