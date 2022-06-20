Wasim Akram vs Mike Atherton Yet Again: Guess Who Wins?
Wasim Akram and Mike Atherton were part of a charity match in memory of Shane Warne.
Legendary pacer Wasim Akram is still quite the force with the ball and gave former England captain Mike Atherton a taste of the same as well in a recent charity match in England.
The match was being played in memory of the late Shane Warne.
The yorker landed onto the middle stump line, nipped back in viciously and knocked over the stumps.
Akram took off to celebrate in style while Atherton walked back to the pavilion with a sheepish smile. The two had been teammates during their county days for Lancashire. Later, Akram took a jibe at him via a Twitter post.
Here's the tweet:
The match featured some of the former heavyweights of world cricket, including the likes of Brian Lara, Charlotte Edwards, Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Michael Atherton, and Neil Johnson.
Clive Lloyd, who captained the West Indies, was officiating the charity game.
In a recent interview, Atherton touted Akram as "one of the great left-armers that the game has ever seen." The legendary left-arm-pacer hailing from Pakistan would wreak havoc in the opposition's camp during his peak. His career numbers are a testament to that fear.
The 'Sultan of Swing' signed off with 414 Test victims under his belt at an average of 23.62. His tally of 502 wickets from 356 ODIs at 23.52 is the second-highest in the format.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.