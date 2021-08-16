Way Mohammed Shami & Jasprit Bumrah Batted Was Outstanding: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli had nothing but praise for Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah who brought India back in the match with their 89-run ninth-wicket partnership in the second innings against England during the second Test match at Lord's on Monday.

"I am super proud of the whole team and the way we stuck to our plans. Our performance with the bat was outstanding. The pitch didn't offer much on first three days. The first day of the match was the most challenging. The way we played under pressure in the second innings, especially the way Shami and Bumrah batted was outstanding. The tailenders put in a lot of hardwork," he said during the post-match presentation.

Asked about the ovation they gave to Shami and Bumrah, Kohli said, "We were their to applaud them. We were proud of them and wanted to let them know that we appreciated what they did, and they took the new ball and made breakthroughs for us."