From Kohli To Rahul, Team India Share Heartfelt Messages After T20 WC Dream Ends

India’s elimination from the T20 World Cup was confirmed back on Sunday when New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to book the second semi-final spot from Group 2. While India finished their campaign with a 9 wicket win over Namibia, it was still the team's first group stage exit from an ICC tournament since 2012.

Team India and their fans were all left heartbroken after the pre- tournament favourites failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Post their win against Namibia, the members of the Indian Cricket Team took to their social media and posted some heartfelt messages.

Virat Kohli, who played his last match as T20I captain tweeted,"Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind"