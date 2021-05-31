Veteran Milkha Singh Discharged from Hospital in Stable Condition
While Milkha was discharged, his wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU after returning a positive test.
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who was being treated for COVID-19 in a private hospital, was on Sunday discharged on request of his family, though in a "stable condition". However, the champion athlete continues to be on oxygen support, according to The Indian Express.
While the 91-year-old Milkha was discharged, his 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday night due to increasing oxygen requirement. Milkha was moved to the hospital on Monday, and his wife got admission in the same facility on Wednesday after testing positive for the highly contagious virus.
"On the request of the family, Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support," a Fortis hospital medical bulletin said on Sunday. "Nirmal had to be shifted to the ICU and continues to be stable," it added.
The couple’s son and prominent golfer Jeev, flew down to Chandigarh from Dubai on Saturday while their daughter, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a doctor in the United States, also reached here a few days ago, as per The Indian Express. Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.
The sporting icon is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games victor but his finest hour was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His lightning-quick timing at the Italian capital held the national record for 38 years. Milkha also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1959.
