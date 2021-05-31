Veteran Milkha Singh Discharged from Hospital in Stable Condition

"On the request of the family, Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support," a Fortis hospital medical bulletin said on Sunday. "Nirmal had to be shifted to the ICU and continues to be stable," it added.



The couple’s son and prominent golfer Jeev, flew down to Chandigarh from Dubai on Saturday while their daughter, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a doctor in the United States, also reached here a few days ago, as per The Indian Express. Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.