'T10 Cricket Gives You Freedom to Express Yourself': Misbah Ul Haq

We caught up with the former Pakistani cricketer at the launch of US Masters T10 League organised by SAMP Army.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
Sports
2 min read
i

Speaking at the launch of the US Masters T10 League in Dallas Texas, on Sunday, 7 May, former Pakistani cricketer Misbah Ul Haq said that the new and shorter format of cricket will let people express themselves more than the T20 format did.

The T Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 and US-based SAMP Army Cricket Franchise, announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league last week.

“As the format becomes shorter, it allows you to express yourself more and enjoy more. Longer formats bring some amount of pressure in different situations. T20 used to give more freedom as compared to other formats like ODI and Test cricket, but now T10 will give you more freedom, because there is only one way of playing - go there and express yourself”, Haq said.

The Quint with former New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson.

(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)

We also caught up with former New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson. Anderson also feels that T10 is going to be an exciting new format and will be a massive hit not only from the players' perspective but also from the broadcasters' side.

We also asked both which legendary players would they want to see play T10 cricket.

Anderson felt that all-rounders like Kapil Dev and Chris Cairns would have had an edge in the shorter format, while Haq wanted to see Sir Viv Richards and Garry Sobers to play T10.

The Indian Masters T10 league was announced in March and is scheduled to take place in June, with cricketers like Mohammad Kaif and Robin Uthappa expected to be a part of it.

Topics:  Misbah-Ul-haq   T10 League   SAMP Army 

