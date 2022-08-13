First Edition of Ultimate Kho Kho Set to Kick-off From 14 August in Pune

Kho Kho is widely regarded as one of the most ancient sports in India. The sport has undergone a sea change in the last five years.

Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal, while addressing the media here on Saturday, said that the indigenous game has now attained a presence the world over.

"With Ultimate Kho Kho starting tomorrow, the sport will touch new heights. A dream comes true. We will make sure that our own Indian sport gets love and recognition in the world. It will reach the masses with the league," Mittal said.

The first edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) is all set to begin on 14 August at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.