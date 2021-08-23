Paralympic Games: 5 Athletes & 6 Officials to Attend Opening Ceremony
Mariyappan Thangavelu is India's flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Fans are looking forward to the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, which will be on 24 August with the Games stretching up until 5 September 5.
At the opening ceremony, Six Indian officials and five athletes will take part.
The Tokyo Paralympics will have India's largest contingent ever with 54 athletes, similar to the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.
Despite the fact that there is no limit on the number of athletes that can participate in the opening ceremony, India will only send five athletes. Chef de mission Gursharan Singh said that the remaining six members of the Indian contingent will be officials.
Chef de mission Singh, told PTI, "Only six officials are allowed for the opening ceremony while there is no cap on the number of athletes,"
"The two table tennis players have a competition the next day, that is Wednesday, so they are not taking part in the opening ceremony."
The two table tennis players are Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel, who can not attend the ceremony.
During the Tokyo Olympics, which ended on 8 August, the same guideline of having a maximum of six officials during the opening ceremony was followed.
The flag bearer, Mariyappan Thangavelu, discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand, and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun, are among the five athletes expected to take part in the opening ceremony.
The chef de mission, deputy chef de mission Arhan Bagati, COVID-19 chief liaison officer V K Dabas, and Mariyappan's coach and para athletics chairperson Satyanarayana are among the six officials who will take part in the opening ceremony.
