Explained: What Happened to Manu Bhaker's Pistol? Was it Avoidable?

"We usually hear the phrase, 'its not the pistol, it's the man behind the gun but it's only true as long as the pistol is functioning," said the two-time CWG gold medallist.

Sidhu mentioned how she had "never heard" of a broken cocking lever. Her husband and coach of the Indian pistol shooting team Ronak Pandit elaborated on how uncommon the issue is.

"I'll put this to wear and tear. The lever is an internal part of the pistol, so there's no way to gauge from the outside what's wrong with it. The chances of this happening are 0.1 percent, as good as 0. The lever of the pistol that I have been using since 1999 is still completely fine, but Manu's broke in four years. Since it is an internal part, you have to open the pistol and replace it. She had to open the spare gun, take out the part and replace it with the gun she was using," said Ronak who was with Manu in Tokyo.

However, while gun malfunctions are rare, Manu has suffered from a similar issue before. She faced a weapon malfunction in the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Munich but the Indian came back in the next events to book her place at the Tokyo Olympics.