Tokyo Olympics: Days Before Opening Ceremony, Two COVID Cases at Games Village
The cases were detected after an Indian contingent of 88 members left for Tokyo.
With less than five days to go for the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, an unnamed athlete has tested for COVID-19 after the first case of the coronavirus was detected at the games village in Tokyo on Saturday, 17 July, reported news agency AFP.
The development comes after an Indian contingent of 88 members, including athletes and support staff, boarded a flight to the Japanese capital from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday evening.
The latest detection of COVID-19 cases at the games village is likely to add fuel to those opposing the event, citing fear of an uptick in cases.
A cluster of apartments and dining areas, the Olympic Games Village in Tokyo will house 6,700 athletes and officials from around the world.
The games, which will largely be held behind closed doors, have failed to garner the support of locals in multiple polls.
