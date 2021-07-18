Tokyo Olympics: Days Before Opening Ceremony, Two COVID Cases at Games Village

With less than five days to go for the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, an unnamed athlete has tested for COVID-19 after the first case of the coronavirus was detected at the games village in Tokyo on Saturday, 17 July, reported news agency AFP.

The development comes after an Indian contingent of 88 members, including athletes and support staff, boarded a flight to the Japanese capital from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday evening.