Tokenism and Empty Gestures — Can Our Indian Men's Cricketers Not Do Better?

Simple, wasn't it? Stood up for his team, led from the front and took a stand.

Just easy, wasn't it?

Easy of course it is also for me to write about what our cricketers did do and didn't do by not taking a stand against everything Mohammed Shami went through in the last few days. But the problem is not just restricted to those 11 players who represent India or the 15 in the dressing room.

The problem is also the system we’ve allowed to flourish around us, where a Mohammad Shami becomes the heartbeat of the nation when he bowls a magical 4/35 against Pakistan at the 2015 ICC World Cup. But that same Shami has one off day – and that too along with the rest of the Indian team – there are people hurling every kind of slur at him. From calling him a Pakistani plant, and every possible terrible thing that you can call your own countryman.

I mean he's a cricketer, if you actually want to hurt the guy, comment on his bowling action, his form, his fitness rather than commenting on his community, which is something that will only leave him and the rest of us disappointed.

Think about it, when was an Indian cricketer ever selected to represent India based on his caste or his religion?

Cricketers are selected because they are good cricketers, they're good bowlers, they're good batters, they have discipline for the game.