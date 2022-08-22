Tim Paine Set To Play First-Class Cricket For Tasmania: Report

Paine last played for Tasmania in a second XI game in late November, 2021 as he attempted to prove his fitness for the Ashes after undergoing a complicated neck surgery. He was in the squad for the Marsh One-Day Cup game for Tasmania on November 26 but announced on the morning of the match that he was going on an indefinite break.



The report on Monday said that there was no indication Paine would play for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL).