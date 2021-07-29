'Thought I Had Won': Mary Kom on 'Unfair' 3:2 Defeat at Tokyo Olympics
"I was shocked when I saw I had lost. Later on, I will take this up with boxing's task force," Kom said.
Following her defeat in the Round of 16 stage at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian boxer Mary Kom on Thursday, 29 July, said that she was not immediately aware that she had lost her bout.
After a hard-fought match against Colombia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia, Kom stated:
"I was happy inside the ring, when I came out, I was happy because in my mind I knew I had won. When they took me for doping, I was still happy. Only when I saw the social media and my coach (Chhote Lal Yadav repeated it to me), it sunk in that I have lost."Mary Kom, as per PTI
She reportedly said that the match ended with "an unfair decision."
"Later on, I will take this up with boxing's task force," The Indian Express quoted her as saying.
Kom said she realised she'd lost after reading tweets by former sports minister and current Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Rijiju opined that Kom was the "clear winner" in the pre-quarterfinals, Indian Express reported.
“Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you. Boxing and Olympics will miss you,” the former sports minister said in a tweet.
The 38-year-old was competing at her second Olympics after missing the Rio games and while she had a reply for every punch by her 32-year-old opponent, the 3:2 split decision verdict went against her.
Kom had beaten the Colombian opponent in the quarter-finals of the World Championships 5:0, in 2019, but lost the first round on Thursday as Ingrit was quick to take advantage.
The Colombian 32-year-old, who won bronze at the Rio Olympic Games, took 10 points each from four of the five judges unlike the Indian 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, who could earn 10 from only one judge.
However, Kom managed 10 points each from three judges in the second and third rounds as only two judges gave 10 to Ingrit in those rounds.
But, due to Ingrit's big advantage in the first round, the decision went against the Indian boxer, who is also a six-time world champion.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)
