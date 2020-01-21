Barbed Wire Scars: East Bengal Fans Reveal Anti-NRC Banner’s Story

East Bengal versus Mohun Bagan derbies have a history of making headlines off the field as much as on it. Sunday, 20 January, was yet another occasion.

Five minutes before Indian football’s biggest rivals kicked off at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium, a brigade of ardent East Bengal supporters unfurled a series of banners that stole the headlines from the final scoreline.

As players of both clubs emerged from the tunnel to a deafening roar of 63, 756 strong crowd, a 1000-square-feet banner from the red-and-golden end of the stadium read aloud:

Rokto Diye Kena Maati, Kaagoj Diye Noi (Land bought with blood, not with papers.)