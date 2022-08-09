Focus To Be On Kohli, Rahul As They Aim To Find Their Groove In Asia Cup

The 15-member squad announced by the Indian cricket board for the Asia Cup in UAE from August 27 gives a clear indication of the team management's strategy for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year -- that it wants batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to regain their form and be in the side for the global showpiece event.

Out-of-form batters Kohli and opener Rahul have made a comeback to T20Is through the 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022 announced late on Monday. But pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be a part of the competition due to back injury. Harshal Patel also misses out due to a rib injury.