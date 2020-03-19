ATP & WTA Extend Tennis Season’s Suspension Till 7 June

Criticism for French Tennis Federation

The French tennis federation's go-it-alone decision to pick new dates and reschedule the beginning of its clay-court Grand Slam tournament for one week after the end of the hard-court U.S. Open in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport's other governing bodies.

"Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison," the ATP-WTA statement said. "All decisions related to the impact of the coronavirus require appropriate consultation and review with the stakeholders in the game."

It went on to say that is "a view that is shared by" the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open — the three non-French Grand Slam tournaments.

The rankings of June 8, which was supposed to be the day after the French Open concluded, were going to be the cutoff to help determine qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It is not known whether that will change.