World Number 1 Ash Barty Announces Retirement from Professional Tennis
Ash Barty called time on her career at the age of 25.
Australian tennis ace Ashleigh Barty has announced her retirement from professional tennis at age of 25. The World Number 1 had only recently won the Australian Open singles title, her home grand slam.
Barty said in an emotional video posted Wednesday on social media: “I wasn’t quite sure of how I was gonna do this . . . it’s hard to say … I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.”
“I’ve given absolutely everything I have to this beautiful sport of tennis, and I’m really happy with that. For me, that is my success,” she said.
In her short career, Barty won three major singles titles on three different surfaces – the 2019 French Open, the 2021 Wimbledon and, the Australian Open. All in all, she has won 15 titles in singles and 12 in doubles – more than any other active player in that span.
Barty’s current reign as No.1 is the fourth-longest streak in the history of the Hologic WTA Tour, behind Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156). Her 121 total weeks are No.7 all time.
“I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself,” Barty said. “I’ve said it to my team multiple times – `I just don’t have that in me anymore.’ Physically, I have nothing more to give. I’ve given absolutely everything I have to this beautiful sport of tennis, and I’m really happy with that.
“For me, that is my success.”
The WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon said, “With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA.
“We wish Ash only the very best and know that she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her.”
The ace player did not lose a single match in the 2022 season that she was part of, and opened her season the title at the Adelaide International, then finished her career with a flourish, winning the Australian Open and becoming the first home player to win the title in 44 years.
The Australian became the second player to retire while World Number 1 in the women’s game, following Justine Henin, who retired on in May of 2008, after 61 consecutive weeks at No.1. Henin returned to play two years later.
Barty, who had earlier taken a sabbatical from tennis, played cricket for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League during her 21-month break. She returned in 2016 and by the end of 2017, she was an established top 20 player.
