Wimbledon Had Insisted on Pandemic Insurance, Will Collect $141m

The All England Club, the organisers of the tournament, had reportedly updated their insurance policy almost 20 years back to include the infectious disease clause. The Club’s risk and finance subcommittee are believed to have insisted on the updated policy following the SARS outbreak in 2002 and as a result, will be collecting £114 million from their insurers following the cancellation of the tournament.

The organisers were set to lose an estimated £250 million after calling off the tournament last week but the insurance payment will help them cut their losses.