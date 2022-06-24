ADVERTISEMENT

Wimbledon 2022: Date, Seeds, and How To Watch Live Stream & Telecast in India

Wimbledon 2022 is scheduled to begin on 27 June 2022.

The Quint
Published
Tennis
2 min read
Wimbledon 2022: Date, Seeds, and How To Watch Live Stream & Telecast in India
i

The Wimbledon 2022 Championship is back with its new season. The popular Tennis tournament is all set to begin on Monday, 27 June 2022, at All England Club, London. The grass-court Grand Slam will attract top players from around the world.

Here are the top seeds and live streaming details of the Wimbledon 2022 Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wimbledon 2022 Seeds

Novak Djokovic is the top seeded player in the Wimbledon men's singles, whereas the top-seeded player in the women's single is Iga Swiatek. Check the complete list here:

Men's Single

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Casper Ruud

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Carlos Alcaraz

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime

7. Hubert Hurkacz

8. Matteo Berrettini

9. Cameron Norrie

10. Jannik Sinner

11. Taylor Fritz

12. Diego Schwartzman

13. Denis Shapovalov

14. Marin Cilec

15. Reilly Opelka

16. Pedro Carreno Busta

17. Roberto Bautista Agut

18. Grigor Dimitrov

19. Gael Monfils

20. Alex de Minaur

21. John Isner

22. Botic van de Zandschulp

23. Nikoloz Basilashvili

24. Frances Tiafoe

25. Holger Rune

26. Miomir Kecmanovic

27. Filip Krajinovic

28. Lorenzo Sonego

29. Daniel Evans

30. Jenson Brooksby

31. Tommy Paul

32. Sebastian Baez

Women's Single

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Ons Jabeur

4. Paula Badosa

5. Maria Sakkari

6. Karolina Pliskova

7. Danielle Collins

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbine Muguruza

10. Emma Raducanu

11. Coco Gauff

12. Jelena Ostapenko

13. Barbora Krejcikova

14. Belinda Bencic

15. Angelique Kerber

16. Simona Halep

17. Elena Rybakina

18. Jil Teichmann

19. Madison Keys

20. Amanda Anisimova

21. Camila Giorgi

22. Martina Trevisan

23. Beatriz Haddad Maia

24. Elise Mertens

25. Petra Kvitova

26. Sorana Cirstea

27. Yulia Putintseva

28. Alison Riske

29. Anhgelina Kalinina

30. Shelby Rogers

31. Kaia Kanepi

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the live streaming details of Wimbledon Championship 2022.

How and where to watch Wimbledon 2022 matches live online in India?

Wimbledon 2022 championship matches can be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022 matches live on TV in India?

The Star Sports Network will live telecast the Wimbledon 2022 matches on its Star Sports Select channel in India.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Wimbledon 2022 and other tournaments.

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×