What Next For Federer?

Federer has earlier suggested that he desired to play the Olympics and the US Open, plans that might be open for discussion now. But more than the loss itself, Federer may have been rattled by the manner of it, as he succumbed to Hurkacz without the semblance of a customary fight.

It is highly unlikely that Federer is going to throw in the towel. He loves the vibes from tennis and is curious enough to critically examine the mechanics of his recent performances. Even for a magician of his stature, father time might remain a mystifying riddle.

But with all the resources at his disposal, it would be a massive surprise if Federer walked away without trying to address the malaise of age.

“One more year! One more year!” pleaded a desperate fan as the eight-time champion waved to the crowd after the match. Only time will tell, if and how, Federer responds to the echoes of that universal plea.