Sania Mirza on Her Digital Debut on MTV and Tennis Comeback Plans

Sania Mirza made a dream comeback in January this year winning the doubles title at the Hobart International - her first outing since giving birth to son Izhaan. Her comeback journey, however, was stalled by the pandemic.

While tennis events across the world have restarted, Sania has not returned to the court yet and says she is unlikely to play the Australian Open in 2021 either. Asked about her comeback, she told The Quint that she may return a few months after the first Grand Slam of the season.

While away from the circuit, Sania however has stayed busy and one of her new endeavours release this week with the tennis ace making her digital debut with an MTV series 'Nishedh Alone Together’. The show aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and Sania plays herself in it.