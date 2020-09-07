US Open: Djokovic Disqualified After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

"As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.

"I apologise to the US Open tournament and everyone associated for my behaviour. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I'm so sorry," he added.

After the match, Carreno Busta told reporters: "I didn't watch the moment when he (hit) the ball-I was looking to my coach, celebrating the break."

"I asked the Colombian guys who were in the crowd if the ball hit the line (umpire). I was in shock...I hope the best for her. I hope that she will be okay as soon as possible," he added.

Carreno Busta will now face 12th seed Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-finals.