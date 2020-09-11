Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

In the other semi-final, Osaka edged past No.28 seed Jennifer Brady in a thrilling three set contest, winning the match 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3.

The two-time Grand Slam winner matched Brady fired 35 winners to 17 unforced errors to take down the American and book her spot into the third Grand Slam final of her career.

"Sometimes I think I have no choice but to play as hard as I can, because my opponent isn't giving me any looks," Osaka said in her post-match press conference. "For me, normally if I focus that much, then the match potentially could be over in two. But I felt like it just kept going on.

"Honestly, it was a bit fun because that quality of an opponent... at the final stages of a tournament. Yeah, it was fun," she added.