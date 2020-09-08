US Open: Rohan Bopanna & Denis Shapovalov Knocked Out in 3rd Round

Experienced Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov failed to progress to the semi-finals in the men's doubles event at the ongoing US Open after losing their third-round match against the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The Indian-Canadian pair suffered a 5-7, 5-7 defeat against Rojer and Tecau on Monday in a match that lasted almost 90 minutes. The winning pair will now face Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares for a place in the summit clash. With this loss, the Indian challenge at the Grand Slam also came to an end.