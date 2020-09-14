Dominic Thiem Scripts Stunning Comeback Win For US Open Crown
Dominic Thiem won first Grand Slam title by winning the men’s title at the US Open.
Austria's Dominic Thiem claimed his first Grand Slam title with a jaw-dropping comeback to edge past Germany's Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) in Sunday's US Open final at the Flushing Meadows in New York.
From being two sets down, the 27-year-old world number three was in all sorts of trouble before hitting back from a break down to take the third set.
In a nerve-wracking fourth, Zverev faltered on serve at 3-4 allowing Thiem to take the contest to a decider.
Thiem then trailed 5-3 in the decider but rode on baseline winners to take it into a tiebreak. He squandered two match points from 6-4 but Zverev fired wide a third opportunity after four hours and two minutes.
