Top Russian Tennis Stars Medvedev, Rublev Advocate Peace as War Rages in Ukraine

Two of Russia's top-10 tennis players -- the soon to be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 7 Andrey Rublev -- have expressed their despair with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that they want peace.

A report on edition.cnn.com said late on Friday that Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion who is currently playing in the Mexican Open in Acapulco, was "all for peace."

"In this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important," said the 26-year-old Medvedev, who will seek to overcome Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal's challenge on Saturday to secure a spot in the Mexican Open final.