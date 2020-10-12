Today You Showed Why You Are King of Clay: Djokovic to Nadal

World no.1 Novak Djokovic had to settle for runners up against the seemingly infallible Rafael Nadal at the 2020 French Open and the Serb was all praise for his Spanish rival after the match.

Djokovic, who was looking to become the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams twice, lost 0-6, 2-6, 5-7 to Nadal on Sunday.

“What you are doing in this court is unbelievable. Throughout your career you have been a great champion,” said Djokovic.