Babos, Mladenovic Win Second Australian Open Doubles Title

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have combined to win their second Australian Open women's doubles title in three years.

The pair routed top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1 on Friday, 31 January under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena because of the extreme heat in Melbourne.

It was a third consecutive final at Melbourne Park for Babos of Hungary and Mladenovic of France, who were runners-up last year, and their sixth Grand Slam final.