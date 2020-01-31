Thiem Outlasts Zverev to Make Australian Open Final

Tireless Dominic Thiem came from a set down to outlast German Alexander Zverev and make his first Australian Open final on Friday, booking a showdown with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The 26-year-old fifth seed, the first player from Austria ever to reach the Melbourne decider, battled past seventh-ranked Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(4) on a sweltering evening.

Defending champion Djokovic awaits him after the second seed ended Roger Federer's dreams in straight sets on Thursday to make his eighth Melbourne Park final.