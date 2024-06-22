Sumit Nagal Confirms Paris Olympics Qualification

His recent impressive performances were the reason behind the massive jump in rankings. After making his French Open debut at the Roland Garros in which he was eliminated in the first round at the hands of Karen Khachnov, Nagal went on to win the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany before just missing out on a consecutive title win at Perugia challenger in Italy as he lost to Luciano Darderi ( 6-1, 6-2) in the finals of the tournament.

It is important to note all three tournaments were played on clay courts in Sumit’s attempt to prepare for the upcoming Olympics which will also be played at Roland-Garros, the mecca of clay courts. Before the Olympics, India’s highest-ranked star will be fully focussing on the Wimbledon that is scheduled to begin on July 1 where he will be entering the tournament as a part of the main draw for the very first time.