Sumit Nagal, Davis Cup Row: What Made 2019 Indian Tennis Headlines

Sumit Nagal gave Indian tennis a blockbuster moment by taking a set off Roger Federer but it was the all-too-familiar player versus administrator tussle that dominated Indian tennis in a largely underwhelming year.

Nagal lived a dream when he took on one of the greatest players of all time at a packed Arthur Ashe stadium in a US Open first-rounder.

He lost, as expected, but not before getting on an erratic Federer's nerves by claiming a set.

The 22-year-old Haryana-lad succeeded in doing something which only the Amritrajs, the Krishnans, the Leanders, the Bhupathis and the Sanias have done – giving the sport a much-needed fillip.