Steady Rafael Nadal Beats Animated Nick Kyrgios at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal left the muttering and the preening, the underarm serving and the tweening, to his younger, flashier opponent, Nick Kyrgios.
Rafael Nadal left the muttering and the preening, the underarm serving and the tweening, to his younger, flashier opponent, Nick Kyrgios.(Photo: AP)

Steady Rafael Nadal Beats Animated Nick Kyrgios at Australian Open

AP
Tennis

Snapshotclose

  • Rafael Nadal beat Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).
  • Nadal finished with more than twice as many winners, 64, as unforced errors, 27.
  • Nick walked out on the court and did his warm ups in a No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey to honor Kobe Bryant.
Loading...

Rafael Nadal left the muttering and the preening, the underarm serving and the tweening, to his younger, flashier opponent, Nick Kyrgios.

Surely, Nadal was content to collect the win in the latest installment of their rivalry.

The No. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title.

“What can I say again about Nick? When he is playing like today, with this positive attitude, he gives a lot of positive things to our sport. So I encourage him to keep working like this. Honestly, he is one of the highest talents that we have on our tour.”
Rafael Nadal, Tennis Player

Here's how the elevated stakes and tension affected both men: At 5-all in the pivotal third-set tiebreaker, Kyrgios double-faulted. That offered up a gift-wrapped set point. But Nadal failed to take advantage because he double-faulted right back.

Still, two points later, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios put a forehand into the net, and the set was Nadal's. Not long after, Kyrgios double-faulted again to get broken at love.

(Photo: AP)

That put Nadal ahead 2-1 in the fourth, seemingly in charge.

“Against Nick,” Nadal would say afterward, “you are never in control.”

Sure enough, Nadal faltered while serving for the win at 5-4, double-faulting to create a pair of break points, the second of which Kyrgios converted with a jumping forehand and celebrated by throwing his head back and screaming.

Spectators rose and roared and waved their Australian flags in support of the 24-year-old from Canberra.

“A scary game,” Nadal called it.

But he regrouped and pulled the win out in the closing tiebreaker, which ended with Kyrgios putting a forehand into the net.

Nadal was just the better player overall. One measure: Nadal finished with more than twice as many winners, 64, as unforced errors, 27.

Kyrgios delivered 25 aces and some memorable moments - including walking out on court and warming up for the match in a No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey to honor Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday at age 41.

“I wake up this morning with this terrible news. Super sad. He has been one of the greatest sportsmen in history,” Nadal said about Bryant.

Also Read : Ruthless Rafael Nadal Crushes Carreno Busta to Reach Last 16

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Tennis section for more stories.

    Loading...