Sofia Kenin Stops Coco Gauff in Australian Open’s 4th Round

Coco Gauff's latest history-making Grand Slam run at age 15 ended with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 loss in the Australian Open's fourth round to Sofia Kenin on Sunday, 26 January.

Like Gauff, Kenin is a young - although, at 21, not quite as young - American and she reached her first major quarterfinal with the victory.

"I just needed to calm down, relax, try my best and fight. I'm just so speechless,” the 14th-seeded Kenin said.